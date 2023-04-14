Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban, Apr 14: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Friday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various locations due to the breakdown of a few vehicles, movement of livestock, and five Deras between Nashri and Banihal.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 32 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 2 hours due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five HMVs.
They said that the movements of traffic also remained slow due to the movement of five nomadic Deras.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were crossing the Banihal-Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning.