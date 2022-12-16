Chenab Valley

Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic

1-way HMV traffic from Srinagar to Jammu today
File Pic
M M PARVAIZ

Ramban, Dec 16: J&K Traffic Police Headquarters Friday issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed to move from Qazigund, Kashmir toward Jammu after assessing the traffic and road situation on Saturday morning.

The cut-off timing has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir while the cut-off timings for Srinagar bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur on Saturday.

On Friday, the highway remained open for two-way LMV traffic and one-way HMV traffic for Kashmir.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qaziqund tunnels for their respective destinations till late Friday evening.

They said HMVs including diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers and those carrying essential supplies crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch and headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the highway remained blocked for an hour and 26 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

