Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic

The cut-off timing has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir while the cut-off timings for Srinagar bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur on Saturday.

On Friday, the highway remained open for two-way LMV traffic and one-way HMV traffic for Kashmir.