Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Jan 19: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Friday.

The authorities said that the highway remained open but the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of heavy vehicles and due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana, Hingni and at other places due to poor road surface condition between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

Traffic officials in Ramban informed that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles had crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late this evening.

They said that the vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.

Meanwhile, the officials at TCU Jammu said that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

“However, passenger vehicle operators are advised to prefer journeys on Srinagar Jammu National Highway only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night, due to apprehensions of shooting stones between Ramban-Banihal,” they said.

They advised commuters to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.