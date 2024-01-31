Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Jan 31: Despite rain and inclement weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic through Nashri-Banihal stretch in Ramban district on Wednesday.

The officials monitoring regulations on the highway in Ramban said, “Despite the intermittent rain that has lashed the area since Tuesday evening, scores of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch on the National Highway for their respective destinations without any disruption.”

SSP Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Rohit Baskotra said the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was open for traffic movement though he cautioned the drivers to follow lane discipline.

Officials at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) said, “The highway is open subject to fair weather and good road conditions. LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to move on either side.”

“However, the people are advised not to undertake journeys on the highway, without confirming the status of the road from TCUs Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban as the MeT Department has predicted heavy rain in plains and snowfall in higher reaches for the next few days,” they said.