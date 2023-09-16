Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Officials said that the traffic movement remained slow due to movement of nomadic families with their livestock; the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria in Ramban, other stretches between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and witnessed normal traffic flow as hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels towards their respective destinations without any interruption during the day.”