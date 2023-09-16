Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Sep 16: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Saturday.
Officials said that the traffic movement remained slow due to movement of nomadic families with their livestock; the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria in Ramban, other stretches between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and witnessed normal traffic flow as hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels towards their respective destinations without any interruption during the day.”
They said, “Vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu in a regulated manner at present.”
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.