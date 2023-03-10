Sgr-Jmu NH remained closed for repair work

Ramban, Mar 10: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for necessary repair and highway expansion works on Friday.
The highway was closed for traffic on Friday morning as the contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) carried out necessary road repair works, and highway expansion works at various construction sites between Nashri and Banihal segment of the highway in Ramban district.
Traffic was allowed to proceed towards Jammu or Srinagar.
However, some Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and ambulances carrying patients were allowed to move towards Jammu from Ramban, a Traffic Police officer said.
He said that the traffic on the highway would be restored on Saturday morning.
Local public transport vehicles were also not allowed to ply between Banihal, Ramban and Ramban, Nashri stretch by Police and Traffic Police officials and officers deployed at various check posts established at Banihal, Ramsu Ramban Chanderkote and Nashri on the highway.
Local public transport vehicles were allowed to move towards their destinations in the evening.
Contractor companies engaged by the NHAI engaged their men and machinery for carrying out road repair works at Dalwass, Mehar, Cafeteria, and various other places between Nashri to Banihal in Ramban district
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed from 6 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 7 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Saturday.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation Heavy Motors Vehicles stopped at Jakhani Udhampur would be allowed towards Srinagar on Saturday.