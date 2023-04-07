Sgr-Jmu NH shut for maintenance works

The movement of vehicular traffic remained suspended between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on both sides of the highway on the instructions of the government. Authorities said that for undertaking necessary repairs for the upkeep of the highway, traffic on the highway remained suspended.

The contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for developing old alignment into four lanes had pressed heavy machinery at several places for filling of potholes, macadamisation of damaged stretches, and other allied works between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban.