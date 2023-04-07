Sgr-Jmu NH shut for maintenance works

Ramban, Apr 7: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for traffic movement due to repair and maintenance works in Ramban district on Friday.
The movement of vehicular traffic remained suspended between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on both sides of the highway on the instructions of the government. Authorities said that for undertaking necessary repairs for the upkeep of the highway, traffic on the highway remained suspended.
The contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for developing old alignment into four lanes had pressed heavy machinery at several places for filling of potholes, macadamisation of damaged stretches, and other allied works between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban.
Traffic Police allowed no vehicles except ambulances carrying passengers for medical consultations and emergencies to ply on the highway.
Traffic authorities said that the traffic on the highway would resume on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed from both sides on the highway.
Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
Security forces have been directed not to ply against the advisory and traffic plan due to traffic congestion on the highway.