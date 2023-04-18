Shab-e-Qadr observed across Chenab Valley

The holy night when people pray to the Almighty Allah seeking his forgiveness is observed on the 27th night of Ramadhan. According to the Muslim faith, this is one of the holiest and most blessed nights when the believers seek the forgiveness of Allah. It is notable that this year there was confusion on the date of Shab-e-Qadr as the majority of people started fasting on the 23rd of March but some didn't follow this date.

Shab-e-Qadr was observed last night with religious fervor in Bhaderwah Valley. On this occasion, religious scholars threw light on the significance of the night. The people offered collective prayers to seek Allah’s forgiveness throughout the night till Sehri.