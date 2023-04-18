Shab-e-Qadr observed across Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah, Apr 18: Hundreds of Muslim devotees converged in different mosques of Chenab Valley to offer special prayers on Shab-e-Qadr also known as Lyla-Tul-Qadr (Night of power).
The holy night when people pray to the Almighty Allah seeking his forgiveness is observed on the 27th night of Ramadhan. According to the Muslim faith, this is one of the holiest and most blessed nights when the believers seek the forgiveness of Allah. It is notable that this year there was confusion on the date of Shab-e-Qadr as the majority of people started fasting on the 23rd of March but some didn't follow this date.
Shab-e-Qadr was observed last night with religious fervor in Bhaderwah Valley. On this occasion, religious scholars threw light on the significance of the night. The people offered collective prayers to seek Allah’s forgiveness throughout the night till Sehri.
The Muslims assembled at Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah where hundreds of people prayed throughout the night. Other mosques of Bhadarwah also witnessed a large gathering of people participating in the congregation. A majority of people assembled in mosques to pray throughout the night, as the holy month of Ramadan reached near to its end. The night is revered as the most auspicious for prayers.
Similar night-long programMe was also organized at Kotli Masjid where Naat Khawani and Tilawat-E-Quran followed by special prayers were held. On the occasion, fruits, juices and dates were served among the participants.
Special Dua(prayer) was held for brotherhood, communal harmony, oneness, peace and prosperity of the UT as well as the world at the end of this auspicious programme. The prayer was offered by Kh.Jamal Din Dar. Meanwhile, the people of Doda, Kishtwar, Batote, Ramban, Banihal, Drabshalla, Gandoh also offered special prayers in their respective mosques to take blessings of Almighty Allah on this auspicious night, where Ulemas and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and urged Muslims to follow the same.