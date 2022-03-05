Shaheen demands bridge on Khari-Mahu road

A statement of NC issued here said that during his tour to Kawna, Ahma, Kumbla, Udhala, and Pathhalan villages in Khari tehsil, Shaheen said that the road connectivity to Khari-Mahu and Banihal-Mangit roads was in a bad shape and the delay in restoration work had badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people.

He referred to the frequent blockade of Nachlana-Khari-Mahu road due to the sinking of a major portion of the road at Hirnihal in Khari tehsil, saying no serious effort was being made to repair the road.