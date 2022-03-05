Shaheen demands bridge on Khari-Mahu road

Banihal, Mar 5: National Conference (NC) District President RambanSajjadShaheen Saturday demanded a bridge on the Khari-Mahu road.
A statement of NC issued here said that during his tour to Kawna, Ahma, Kumbla, Udhala, and Pathhalan villages in Khari tehsil, Shaheen said that the road connectivity to Khari-Mahu and Banihal-Mangit roads was in a bad shape and the delay in restoration work had badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people.
He referred to the frequent blockade of Nachlana-Khari-Mahu road due to the sinking of a major portion of the road at Hirnihal in Khari tehsil, saying no serious effort was being made to repair the road.
Shaheen said that the concerned agencies should formulate a comprehensive plan of construction of a permanent bridge at the sinking portion as a long-term solution as people were facing enormous problems due to the frequent closure of the only link road connecting the area with the rest of the district.
He urged the administration to take immediate cognisance of this serious public issue as it was of utmost importance for the large number of people living in the entire Khari tehsil.