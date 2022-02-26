Shaheen seeks restoration of utility services in Banihal

Banihal, Feb 26: National Conference (NC) District President, RambanSajjadShaheen Saturday visited various snow-bound areas in the Banihal assembly constituency and expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities like power and drinking water besides dilapidated road network after the recent snowfall.
A statement of NC issued here said that Shaheen urged Lt Governor ManojSinha’s administration for restoring utility services on a war-footing basis so that the people are provided necessities and other essential services immediately.
He said that the people were already suffering due to intense cold and frequent snowfall and they needed some respite in this hour of crisis.
Shaheen sought the presence of medicos and paramedics in the health institutions and adequate stocking of medicines to cope with the needs of the people.
He urged the district administration to take immediate cognisance of this serious public issue and direct the concerned authorities to restore the road properly as it was of utmost importance for the large number of the local population living in the entire Khari tehsil.