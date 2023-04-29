Sheetal Nanda inspects polling stations in Ramban

Laying stress upon making right entries while accepting forms of claims and objections, Sheetal Nanda asked the DEO to further sensitise the BLOs about completing documentation formalities, especially under marriage category. She also passed directions for ensuring that projected net addition target under Form 6 is achieved and wide publicity is given to those who have crossed 18 years of age and are yet to be registered.

Asking the DEO to increase Aadhar coverage of all electors, she issued directions to bridge the gender gap especially in AC-54 Ramban Constituency. She also asked the Election Department to focus on students in Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges and ensure that all Principals submit ‘No One Left behind’ certificates at the end of the SSR.