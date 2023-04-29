Sheetal Nanda inspects polling stations in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 29: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, who is Electoral Roll Observer for Ramban, today conducted an extensive tour of the district and inspected various polling stations.
District Election Officer, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, PO ICDS, Jahangir Hashmi, Deputy District Election Officer, Lal Chand, ERO AC-54 Ramban, Giasul Haq, District Social welfare Officer, Rahul Gupta, AERO, ENT along with other senior officers were present on the occasion.
During the tour, the Electoral Roll Observer visited polling stations including 59 and 60 at Government Higher Secondary School Ramban and Polling Stations 101 and 114 at Government High School Chanderkote. She obtained firsthand feedback from the BLOs on the status of claims and objections received during the ongoing Special Summary Revision, which has been extended till May 6, next month.
Laying stress upon making right entries while accepting forms of claims and objections, Sheetal Nanda asked the DEO to further sensitise the BLOs about completing documentation formalities, especially under marriage category. She also passed directions for ensuring that projected net addition target under Form 6 is achieved and wide publicity is given to those who have crossed 18 years of age and are yet to be registered.
Asking the DEO to increase Aadhar coverage of all electors, she issued directions to bridge the gender gap especially in AC-54 Ramban Constituency. She also asked the Election Department to focus on students in Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges and ensure that all Principals submit ‘No One Left behind’ certificates at the end of the SSR.