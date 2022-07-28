Shooting stones again block Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar July 28: Amid heavy rainfall in J&K, the Jammu -Srinagar national highway has been blocked for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal and Mehad areas of Ramban district on Thursday, officials said.
"Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Panthyal and Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban, " a Traffic Police official said.
The highway was partially restored for traffic after landslides and shooting stones at Mehar area of Ramban district on Wednesday.
The Amarnath yatris who had been shifted to Yatra Niwas Chanderkoot were allowed to travel towards Kashmir.