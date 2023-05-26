Shop gutted in Chanderkote area of Ramban

Ramban, May 26: In a fire incident, one electronics shop was gutted in the Chanderkote area of Ramban on Friday morning.
No loss of life or injury to any person was reported. However electronic goods and other furniture items worth lakhs of rupees kept in the shop were razed into ashes.
Police sources said the fire broke out in Sonu Enterprises Shop-cum-House of Mohammad Ashraf @ Sonu resident of Udhampur at present Kunfer, Chanderkote.
They said families residing in the shop’s upper-story and ground floor were evacuated to safer places soon after the fire was noticed. Later fire tenders of the fire and emergency department Ramban reached the spot and doused the fire to prevent spreading it to adjacent shops located in the market.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the reason behind the eruption of the fire is believed to be an electric short circuit, said an official of the Fire and Emergency Department Ramban. However, Chanderote police have registered a case in this connection for ascertaining the actual cause behind this fire incident.