Shopian youth dead, another injured in Ramban truck accident

Ramban, June 22: A youth died and another was injured after a truck rolled down into a deep gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, an official said.
An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that that a truck bearing registration number (JK03E-3581) met with an accident near Battery Chashma.
He said two persons who were traveling in the truck were injured. “Both were shifted to a hospital where one of them succumbed”, he said.
The deceased has been identified as Asif Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Nowgam Shopian while injured was identified as Mehraj Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman from Shopian.