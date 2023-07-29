Shri Machail Mata Yatra | Arrivals cross 9,000 Mark in 5 days

The arrival of holy Charri Yatra from Jammu to Machail is scheduled on August 18, while the yatra is scheduled to conclude on September 5, 2023.

The pilgrims who have accomplished the spiritual Journey, as per official data, include 4672 males, 3059 females and 1662 children coming from different parts of the country.

DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav has expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to the yatra, emphasizing the unwavering faith people of the country have in the deity of Mata Chandi Machail. He acknowledged the positive impact of the yatra on the socio-economic conditions of the Padder area and hoped that the pilgrims will maintain the sanctity of the place by being mindful of cleanliness and hygiene.