Shri Machail Mata Yatra | Arrivals cross 9,000 Mark in 5 days

Kishtwar, July 29: The influx of yatris to Shri Machail Mata Yatra is picking up at a fast pace as the number of devotees visiting the revered temple shrine has crossed 9,000 in just five days, since its official commencement on July 25, an official press release said.
The arrival of holy Charri Yatra from Jammu to Machail is scheduled on August 18, while the yatra is scheduled to conclude on September 5, 2023.
The pilgrims who have accomplished the spiritual Journey, as per official data, include 4672 males, 3059 females and 1662 children coming from different parts of the country.
DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav has expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to the yatra, emphasizing the unwavering faith people of the country have in the deity of Mata Chandi Machail. He acknowledged the positive impact of the yatra on the socio-economic conditions of the Padder area and hoped that the pilgrims will maintain the sanctity of the place by being mindful of cleanliness and hygiene.
This year, the district administration of Kishtwar has taken far reaching measures to facilitate the devotees make their yatra a life time memorable experience. These include the installation of a first-of-its-kind 30 KW hybrid Solar Power Plant, a 4G Airtel tower, and electricity to Machail Village, easing the arduous spiritual journey of the devotees.
Additionally, facilities such as Tent City at Machail, Yatri Bhawan, Sapphire guest house, and Luxury mushroom tents at Gulabgarh have been arranged to accommodate and host the devotees during their pilgrimage.