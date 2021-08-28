Shutdown in J&K's Banihal against shutting down of passenger vehicle stand

The shutdown being observed on the call by the 'Beoparmandal Banihal' has affected normal life in the town.

President of the trade body, Naseer Ahmed Wani told Greater Kashmir that the local administration had compelled them for the shutdown by closing the passenger vehicle stand despite repeated pleas against the move.

Naseer said that their request to allow a limited number of passenger vehicle from the Banihal stand on major routes including Khari Mahoo Mangit , Ramban , Pogal Paristan, Neel , Chamalwas, Jammu , Anantnag , Nowgam and Tethar was also turned down by the authorities much for the passengers' inconvenience.

Since the stand has been closed, passengers especially sick and elderly are facing a tough time and have to walk on foot to the "temporary stands" set up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway around 1.5 km away from the main Banihal stand, Naseer said. The move has also hit the livelihood of transporters and traders, they added.



The Bioparmandal Banihal has demanded that local passenger vehicles be allowed to run from the old bus stand in Banihal town for the passengers' convenience.