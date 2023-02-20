Sinking Duksar village in Gool | Sajjad Shaheen demands immediate relocation, rehabilitation of people

Dozens of people have been rendered homeless and Sangaldan- Gool road has got blocked.

"Relocation of people from the affected areas should be done expeditiously and their permanent rehabilitation should be the first priority of the government", Shaheen said in a statement. He added that the government should work on short and long-term plans to address the situation and depute teams of disaster management along with a team of experts to the affected village to constantly monitor the situation and also make Medical treatment facilities available on the ground.