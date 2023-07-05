SIU conducts raids on houses of terrorists in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, July 5: The sleuths of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police today carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar district in the houses of terrorists operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or Pakistan.
Sharing details, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said: “CIO of Kishtwar Police DySP Vishal Sharma after obtaining house search warrants from NIA court Jammu in case FIR No 272 of 2022 registered under UAPA Act at Police Station Kishtwar" carried out raids.
Meanwhile, different teams were constituted and were led by SDPOs including Magistrate and proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the team and accordingly, raids were conducted in the houses of terrorists.
These terrorists include Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Ingalabi, resident of Dwather Singpura; Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen, resident of Beighpura Singpura in Chatroo; Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, resident of Sewa Chatroo; Mohammed Igbal Rishi alias Muzamil Ansari, resident of Dellar in Chatroo; Mohammed Amin Bhatt, resident of Naryan Chinzam; and Mohammed Iqbal alias Bilal, resident of near Kichloo Market Kishtwar, at present Umar Mohalla in Kishtwar who are "presently operating from PoK/Pakistan."
SSP said that: “The evidence collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.” SSP Kishtwar Poswal further disclosed that all "those supporters/associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted." SSP Kishtwar said that "searches are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of militancy."