Chenab Valley

SIU conducts searches in J&K’s Kishtwar

He said that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation against the terror groups and the terrorists who want to disturb peace in Kishtwar.
SIU sleuths during a raid [Representational Image]
Jammu, July 5: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police is carrying out raids at the houses of several terrorists, officials said today.

The houses of Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi, Nazir Ahmed alia Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, Mohd. Iqbal Rishi, Mohd. Amin Bhat, and Mohd Iqbal are being searched by the SIA, said an official.

