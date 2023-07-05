SIU conducts searches in J&K’s Kishtwar

The houses of Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi, Nazir Ahmed alia Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, Mohd. Iqbal Rishi, Mohd. Amin Bhat, and Mohd Iqbal are being searched by the SIA, said an official.

He said that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation against the terror groups and the terrorists who want to disturb peace in Kishtwar.