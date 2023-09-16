SIU Kishtwar serves proclamation notices to 13 Pak-based terrorists’ families

“Since they did not appear before the investigative agency, the proclamation proceedings have been initiated against them today. We have got notices and orders issued from the NIA court which are to be circulated widely. Today the first step has been followed by displaying notices at their residences amid drum beats. These compliance reports will be submitted in the court. If they (terrorists) still fail to surrender within 30 days, the proceedings under Section 83 of CrPC to attach their properties, which have already been identified, will be initiated,” SSP said.

Earlier on September 14, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches, on the basis of intelligence reports, of helpers and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in different locations, in district Reasi, particularly in upper reaches. During searches, electric gadgets, relevant documents etc were recovered.

“Searches have been conducted following intelligence reports that helpers and Over Ground Workers are active in upper reaches of tehsil Mahore and Pouni area of district Reasi and providing logistics and information to anti-national elements,” said an official statement.

“The border guide and Over Ground Workers were using different apps from their Android mobile phone and in touch with Pak based terrorists and handlers. They are desperate to revive the terrorist activities in the hinterland. On these reports, State Investigation Agency Jammu obtained search warrant from the courts in case FIR No 2/2022 U/sec.13,18,19,21,23,38,39,40 of UAP Act JIC SIA Jammu ànd conducted searches in different locations in district Reasi particularly in upper reaches,” it added.

The searches were conducted in presence of executive magistrate and with the active participation of district police Reasi, it said.