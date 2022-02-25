Six missing Kishtwar residents traced after three days

The official said that police and locals from Warwan area are also heading towards them, adding that within two to three hours, all of them will be back home.

There was no contact with the six missing persons identified as Muhammad Akber Koka, Ghulam Nabi Koka, Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Gulzar Ahmed Koka, Manzoor Ahmed Koka and Idrees Ahmad Dar - all from Choiudraman Warwan - since Tuesday 9 pm.