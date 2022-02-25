Six missing Kishtwar residents traced after three days

Srinagar, Feb 25: Six persons from Marwah area of Warwan in J&K's Kishtwar district, who had gone missing on way to their home from Anantnag via Margan top three days ago, have been traced on Friday morning, reports said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that all six persons are alive and they were spotted at the top of Inshan area of Warwan and are on way to their homes.
The official said that police and locals from Warwan area are also heading towards them, adding that within two to three hours, all of them will be back home.
There was no contact with the six missing persons identified as Muhammad Akber Koka, Ghulam Nabi Koka, Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Gulzar Ahmed Koka, Manzoor Ahmed Koka and Idrees Ahmad Dar - all from Choiudraman Warwan - since Tuesday 9 pm.
Authorities in the J&K Disaster Management on Thursday launched a rescue operation to trace the missing persons.