Smooth traffic movement on Srinagar -Jammu National Highway

Ramban, July 31: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light, medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
Though there was no interruption yet the movement of traffic was slow at single-lane road stretches at construction sites between Nashri and Banihal section of Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
The heavy traffic was allowed today from Jammu and Udhampur towards Kashmir valley after two days.
It is important to mention here heavy motor vehicles, except those part of convoy of security forces, tourists and light-medium passenger vehicles ply alternatively between two capital cities of Union Territory (i.e., between Jammu and Srinagar).
However, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed on both sides to ply on highways, with cut off timings fixed by the traffic police department.
The slow pace of ongoing construction works on NH-44 between Nashri and Banihal has been causing huge inconvenience to the vehicle operators and commuters, apart from landslides and shooting stones at different stretches.