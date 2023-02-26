Snow marathon kicks off in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Nearly 135 people participated in a snow marathon at the height of above eleven thousand feet while braving sub-zero temperatures early on Sunday morning here.

The snow marathon first of its kind in the history of Jammu and Kashmir was a part of “Azadi Ka Amrut Maha Utsav” and Fit India Movement organised by Ministry of Tourism (North) Govt of India in collaboration District Administration Doda and Rashtriya Rifles unit of Indian Army based at Bhaderwah with the dual purpose of boosting adventure tourism and attracting tourists to the distant region.

As many as 135 participants from across the country including good number of females who participated in three categories- 5Km,15Km and 25 Km- were flagged off by Sanjay Sachin, Tourism Information Officer Ministry of Tourism Govt of India along with DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan and CO 4RR Col Rajat Parmar from Guldanda meadow, 35km from Bhaderwah and located at a height of 11,300 ft above sea level on Bhaderwah-Pathankot national highway.