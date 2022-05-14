Soldier shoots self dead in J&K's Ramban

Srinagar, May 14: A soldier ended his life by allegedly shooting himself dead in J&K's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the soldier with army’s 12 RR identified as Ravi Kumar son of Rattan Singh of Rohtak Haryana shot himself dead with his AK-47 service rifle at around 1715 hours at Neel top in Ramban district.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that the soldier taking such an extreme step could not be known immediately and is is matter of investigation.