Solemnity marks Ashura procession in Chanderkote

The procession commenced from Imam BargahChanderkote under the patronage of Anjuman-e-Imamia Ali Nagar KunferChanderkote. Zuljana, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from Imam BargahChanderkotesymbolising Karbala and hundreds of mourners, including young, old, children and Ulemas of Shia sect participated.

The procession passed through the main market’s old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway and culminated at ‘symbolic Karbala’.

The religious leaders from various schools of thought, while addressing the huge gathering at Imam Bara, threw light on the important martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions, who sacrificed their lives over 1400 years ago in Karbala.