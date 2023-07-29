Solemnity marks Ashura procession in Chanderkote

Ramban, July 29: Hundreds of mourners participated in the Ashura procession that was taken out from Imam Bargah Ali Nagar KunferChanderkote, an area dominated by Shia Muslims in Ramban district of Chenab sub-region, Saturday afternoon.
The procession commenced from Imam BargahChanderkote under the patronage of Anjuman-e-Imamia Ali Nagar KunferChanderkote. Zuljana, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from Imam BargahChanderkotesymbolising Karbala and hundreds of mourners, including young, old, children and Ulemas of Shia sect participated.
The procession passed through the main market’s old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway and culminated at ‘symbolic Karbala’.
The religious leaders from various schools of thought, while addressing the huge gathering at Imam Bara, threw light on the important martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions, who sacrificed their lives over 1400 years ago in Karbala.
They also paid rich and glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala and Imam Hussain (AS).
Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his 72 companions achieved martyrdom because of their devotion to the eternal truth.
They remembered the great sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who sacrificed their lives for the religion of Islam and its principles.
The Tazia procession, consisting of Zuljanah, Alam and other symbols, saw an overwhelming participation of mourners on the tenth day of Muharram.
Mourners in the procession were reciting elegies (Marsia, Nohas) while beating chests.
Sham-e-Gariban was also held in the evening in which Maulana Syed ShararNaqvi threw light on the sufferings of Imam Hussain (AS).
He described the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions as the turning point in the revival of Islam.
He also emphasised that Muslims should follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
The district administration had made proper arrangements for security, medical aid, electricity, water supply and cleanliness in Chanderkote, the lone village dominated by the Shia sect of Muslims in the Chenab sub-region.
Deputy Commissioner RambanMussarat Islam; Additional SP Gaurav Gupta; ACR, GiasulHaq; Tehsildar, Rafiq Ahmed; doctors along with ambulances and other officers were present during the procession.