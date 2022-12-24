Special aids, appliances provided to disabled people in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: To provide some help and relief to the persons with disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India through department of Empowerment of Persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) in collaboration with District Administration and Social Welfare Department Bhaderwah distributed aids and appliances among specially-abled persons in a programme at Bhaderwah under ADIP scheme of GoI.
The distribution camp was organised in Community Hall Kotli Bhaderwah in which more than 250 Divyangs from different parts of Additional District Bhaderwah participated.
DDC Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh was the chief guest and ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary was the guest of honour while Tehsil Social Welfare Officer (TSWO) Bhaderwah Subash Kotwal presided over the function. DDC Councillor Yudhvir Thakur was also present on the occasion. Experts from ALIMCO were also present to make people aware about the use of these aids and appliances.
It aims to build a vision to have an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for the growth and development of persons with disabilities (Divyangjans).