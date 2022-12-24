Special aids, appliances provided to disabled people in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: To provide some help and relief to the persons with disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India through department of Empowerment of Persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) in collaboration with District Administration and Social Welfare Department Bhaderwah distributed aids and appliances among specially-abled persons in a programme at Bhaderwah under ADIP scheme of GoI.

The distribution camp was organised in Community Hall Kotli Bhaderwah in which more than 250 Divyangs from different parts of Additional District Bhaderwah participated.