Special camp on special revision of MER 2023 held

Ramban: The special camp on special revision of Municipal Electoral Roll (MER) 2023 was organised at all the polling stations of the municipal council and municipal committees of Ramban district on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Electoral Roll Observers, ADDC, Ramban, Rajinder Sharma, PO, ICDS, Ramban, Jahangir Hashmi and ADC, Ramban Harbans Sharma, appointed for Special Revision of Municipal Electoral Roll, visited respective Municipal Council and Municipal Committees and inspected the arrangements put in place on Special camps for the registration of newly eligible voters at various Polling Stations.

During the tour, they obtained firsthand feedback from the Booth Level Officers (BLO) on the status of Claims and Objections received during the ongoing Special revision, which commenced from August 1, 2023.