Special camp on special revision of MER 2023 held

Ramban: The special camp on special revision of Municipal Electoral Roll (MER) 2023 was organised at all the polling stations of the municipal council and municipal committees of Ramban district on Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Electoral Roll Observers, ADDC, Ramban, Rajinder Sharma, PO, ICDS, Ramban, Jahangir Hashmi and ADC, Ramban Harbans Sharma, appointed for Special Revision of Municipal Electoral Roll, visited respective Municipal Council and Municipal Committees and inspected the arrangements put in place on Special camps for the registration of newly eligible voters at various Polling Stations.
During the tour, they obtained firsthand feedback from the Booth Level Officers (BLO) on the status of Claims and Objections received during the ongoing Special revision, which commenced from August 1, 2023.
They also interacted with the locals and appealed to them to register the name of youth as voters who have attained the age of 18 years on July 1, 2023.
Sensitising the BLOs about completing documentation formalities while accepting the forms of Claims and Objections, they directed the AEROs of respective Municipal Council and Committees and BLOs to complete the task in a time bound manner.
Among others, Sub Divisional Magistrate Banihal, Zaheer Abbas Bhat, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Officers and other senior officers of respective Municipal Council and Committees accompanied the Observers during the visit.