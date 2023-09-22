Special cell for violence affected women inaugurated  in Ramban

In a statement issued by Ramban Police stated that on the directions of Police Headquarters J & K SSP, Mohita Sharma in collaboration with the National Commission for Women New Delhi and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai inaugurated a special cell established for women affected with violence at Police Station Ramban.

On this occasion, SSP Ramban said that the functioning of the Women Cell aims to provide a safe passage and space to women for reporting their grievances and seeking assistance besides ensuring a more gender-sensitive approach to law enforcement agencies.