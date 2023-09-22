Special cell for violence affected women inaugurated  in Ramban

Ramban, Sep 21: Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban in collaboration with the National Commission for Women New Delhi and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai inaugurated a Special Cell for Violence Affected Women at Police Station Ramban.
In a statement issued by Ramban Police stated that on the directions of Police Headquarters J & K SSP, Mohita Sharma in collaboration with the National Commission for Women New Delhi and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai inaugurated a special cell established for women affected with violence at Police Station Ramban.
On this occasion, SSP Ramban said that the functioning of the Women Cell aims to provide a safe passage and space to women for reporting their grievances and seeking assistance besides ensuring a more gender-sensitive approach to law enforcement agencies.
SSP said this initiative will provide a safe passage to women for immediate response in case of family violence or atrocities against women, police assistance in registering complaints, counselling, and referral for seeking other services like medical, psychiatric, educational, and legal aid through concerned authority and many more services for the care and protection of women besides rebuilding, self-respect and dignity of women.
DySP Headquarters Ramban is functioning as the Nodal officer of the cell besides two professional social workers Suneha and Mehnaz Akhter deputed by the National Commission for Women are also part of the cell whose role is to provide legal aid, counselling and other assistance to the women affected by violence.
It is to be mentioned here that for any assistance regarding the special cell for violence-affected women functioning at Police Station Ramban, individuals can contact on mobile No. 8899258741.