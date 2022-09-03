Special drive against overloading launched

Ramban, Sep 3: Jammu and Kishtwar Police Kishtwar launched a drive against overloading in passenger vehicles in the Chatroo area on Saturday.
Police sources said to curb the menace of overloading of passenger vehicles, a Police team led by SHO Police Station Chatroo Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed launched a special drive against the overloading of passenger vehicles on various link roads.
They said during the drive two FIRs have been lodged, five vehicles were seized and other legal action was taken against 60 other vehicle owners in Police Station Chatroo for overloading and endangering the life of others.
SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt warned all the vehicle operators of the district of the strictest action against the menace of overloading.
SSP further said that traffic violators are directly/ indirectly responsible for causing fatal road accidents leading to the loss of precious lives. He also appealed to such parents who let their underage children drive scooters, motorcycles etc to refrain from such negligent acts. He further said that the drive will continue till the violators are strongly acted against and made to follow the traffic rules.