Special drive against overloading launched

Police sources said to curb the menace of overloading of passenger vehicles, a Police team led by SHO Police Station Chatroo Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed launched a special drive against the overloading of passenger vehicles on various link roads.

They said during the drive two FIRs have been lodged, five vehicles were seized and other legal action was taken against 60 other vehicle owners in Police Station Chatroo for overloading and endangering the life of others.