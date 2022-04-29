Special prayers offered on Shab-e-Qadr in Chenab Valley

Bhadarwah, Apr 29: Hundreds of Muslim devotees converged on different mosques of Chenab Valley to offer special prayers on Shab-e-Qadr also known as Lyla-Tul-Qadr (Night of power) after two years of pandemic restrictions.
On the occasion, religious scholars throw light on the significance of the holy night.
After lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the people offered congregational prayers throughout the night till Sehri.
The devotees assembled at Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah where hundreds of people prayed together.
Other mosques of Bhadarwah also witnessed large gathering of people, who participated in the congregational prayers.
Similar night long programe were also held at Kotli Masjid where NaatKhawani and Tilawat-E-Quraan followed by special prayers were held.
Special dua (prayer) was held for brotherhood, communal harmony, unity, peace and prosperity.
Meanwhile, the people of Doda, Kishtwar, Batote, Ramban, Banihal, Drabshalla, Gandoh also offered special prayers in their respective mosques.