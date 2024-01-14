Special screening of movie held

Kishtwar, Jan 14: In a bid to enrich cultural experiences among the youth, Kishtwar Infotainment Center organised a special screening of the movie “Bicycle Days” for the children of Nagseni at Kiru area.

The event aimed to provide entertainment and educational value, fostering a sense of community engagement.

The screening took place at Kiru area where enthusiastic kids from Nagseni enjoyed the film. Hosted in a conducive and engaging environment, the event provided a cinematic experience to the younger audience.

The choice of “Bicycle Days” reflects the center’s effort to curate content that resonates with the local audience, combining entertainment with valuable life lessons.

The event was well-received, with children expressing joy and appreciation for the cinematic treat.