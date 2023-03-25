SPO arrested for drug peddling in Doda

“On inquiry, it was found that the accused is serving as a Special Police officer (SPO) and presently posted in DPL Doda,” SSP added. “

In this connection, case FIR No. 53/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Doda and an investigation of the case has been started. Further interrogation of the said accused SPO is going on to ascertain his links/nexus with other drug peddlers in the area,” the officer informed

The Doda Police have s launched a massive hunt and warned the “drug smugglers/black traders to desist from this practice, else stern action would be taken which includes detention under PSA, attachment of moveable/ immovable property of the smugglers besides registration of FIR against them and anyone, be it police officer/official or any govt employee.”