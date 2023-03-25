SPO arrested for drug peddling in Doda

Bhaderwah: Continuing its drive to tighten the noose around the drug peddlers under operation “SANJEEVANI”, Doda Police have arrested one Special Police officer (SPO) for his involvement in drug peddling in Doda town.
While giving details, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that it was learned through reliable sources that one Javed Ahmed son of Mohd Shafi resident of Hamdanpur Doda used to keep “drugs/ cannabis in his possession and was selling the same to the youths in Doda Town.” “Acting on specific information, a police party from Police Post DH Doda apprehended the said accused person. During the search cannabis -like substance was recovered from his possession,” said SSP Doda.
“On inquiry, it was found that the accused is serving as a Special Police officer (SPO) and presently posted in DPL Doda,” SSP added. “
In this connection, case FIR No. 53/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Doda and an investigation of the case has been started. Further interrogation of the said accused SPO is going on to ascertain his links/nexus with other drug peddlers in the area,” the officer informed
The Doda Police have s launched a massive hunt and warned the “drug smugglers/black traders to desist from this practice, else stern action would be taken which includes detention under PSA, attachment of moveable/ immovable property of the smugglers besides registration of FIR against them and anyone, be it police officer/official or any govt employee.”