SPO arrested for drug peddling in J&K's Doda

Bhaderwah, Mar 26: Continuing its drive to tighten the noose of drug peddlers under operation “SANJEEVANI”, Doda Police has arrested one Special Police officer (SPO) for his alleged involvement in drug peddling in Doda town.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that it was learnt through reliable sources that one Javed Ahmed, son of Mohd Shafi, resident of Hamdanpur Doda used to keep drugs/ cannabis in his possession and was selling the same to the youths in Doda Town.
“Acting on specific information, a police party from Police Post DH Doda apprehended the said accused person. During search cannabis like substance was recovered from his possession," said SSP Doda.
“On enquiry, it was found that the accused is serving as Special Police officer (SPO) and presently posted in DPL Doda, SSP added saying," In this connection, case FIR No. 53/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Doda and investigation of the case has been started.
"Further interrogation of the said accused SPO is going on to ascertain his links/nexus with other drug peddlers in the area," officer informed.
Doda Police has launched massive hunt and warned the drug smugglers/black traders to desist from this practice.
They have warned of stern action including detention under PSA, attachment of moveable / immoveable property of the smugglers besides registration of FIR against them and anyone, be it police officer/official or any govt. employee, if found involved in such black trade, will not be spared.