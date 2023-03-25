SPO arrested for drug peddling in J&K's Doda

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that it was learnt through reliable sources that one Javed Ahmed, son of Mohd Shafi, resident of Hamdanpur Doda used to keep drugs/ cannabis in his possession and was selling the same to the youths in Doda Town.

“Acting on specific information, a police party from Police Post DH Doda apprehended the said accused person. During search cannabis like substance was recovered from his possession," said SSP Doda.

“On enquiry, it was found that the accused is serving as Special Police officer (SPO) and presently posted in DPL Doda, SSP added saying," In this connection, case FIR No. 53/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Doda and investigation of the case has been started.