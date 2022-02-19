SPO gets lifer for killing wife, brother-in-law in J&K’s Ramban

Banihal, Feb 19: A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a Special Police Officer (SPO) convicted for killing his wife and brother-in-law in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Principal Sessions Judge Ramban, Haqnawaz Zargar awarded rigorous life-imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lac to the SPO Abdul Gafoor, son of Late Dina Bhat of Jhora Thatri district Doda, who was facing a trial in a double murder case.
Gafoor, as per police, had opened fire on his wife Rehmata Begum and brother-in-law Farooq Ahmad at their rented house on May 10, 2011, leaving them both dead.
After hearing public prosecutor R.B Bandral and Adv. Z. A. Lone for the accused, the court observed that life imprisonment will be most appropriate sentence to be passed against the convict.