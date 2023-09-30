SPO kills elder brother over land dispute in Doda, arrested

Ramban: A Special Police Officer (SPO) allegedly killed his elder brother over a land dispute in Bhalessa, Gandoh area of Doda on Saturday.

Police said that a scuffle between two brothers broke out at the village Sanwara, Bhalessa over a land dispute.

They said that in a fit of rage, Imityaz Ahmad, an SPO, picked up a stick and assaulted his elder brother, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Wani a government teacher by profession.

Ishtiyaq received critical head injuries and was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Gandoh, where after providing first aid and seeing his deteriorating condition doctors referred him to Government Medical College and (GMC) Doda.

However, he succumbed on his way to the hospital near Doda.

SHO, Police Station, Gandoh, Inspector Vikram Singh confirmed the incident and said that the accused involved in the crime was arrested soon after the incident.