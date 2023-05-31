Sports imperative for physical, mental agility: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal , May 31: National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Wednesday expressed happiness over the interest taken by the youth in sports activities particularly in the rural areas.
He said this is imperative for maintaining physical fitness and keeping mind agile. Shaheen said sports present a unique opportunity to young boys and girls to excel and bring laurels, not only for themselves, but for the place they belong to as well. “Moreover, it is an important aspect of life and steps need to be taken to attract young people towards healthy and positive lifestyles and keeping them away from social evils including the drug menace ,” he added.