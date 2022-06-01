SPO’s body found in J&K's Bhaderwah

Srinagar, June 1: Body of a Special Police Officer (SPO) was found under mysterious circumstance near 100 meters from his home in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the body of SPO identified as Subash Chander was recovered by the family from Drafra area.
According to his father he had asked family over phone to keep meal ready. “Fifteen minutes later his body was recovered at around 9:30 p.m. last night,” his father said and alleged that his son has been “murdered” by someone.
SHO Baderwah Jatinder Singh Rakwal told GNS that police have started proceedings under section 174 CrpC.