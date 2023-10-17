Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked in Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

He also informed that in view of continuous rains, all Government and private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in Ramban will be closed today.

"In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr. Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date," he said further.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17.