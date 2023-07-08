Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road, SSG road blocked after heavy rains

An official confirmed that these roads have been rendered impassable, urging people to avoid travel until the debris is cleared.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Mohita Sharma, said on Twitter: “Heavy rain along with landslide, mudslide and shooting stones in various stretches of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ramban have closed the highway till clearance.”

SSP Sharma further appealed to the public to consult the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) for the latest highway status before planning any travel.