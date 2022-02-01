Srinagar-Jammu highway open

Ramban, Feb 1: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic on Tuesday.
Traffic Police officials at Traffic Control Unit National Highway Ramban said that hundreds of light, medium, and heavy motor vehicles plied on either sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in a regulated manner on Tuesday.
Traffic officials said that after clearing Kashmir-bound heavy vehicles, Jammu-bound trucks were allowed to move towards Jammu on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, light motor vehicles would be allowed to move on either sides towards Jammu and Srinagar whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu on Wednesday.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund has been fixed as 8 am to 1 pm and cut off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm and from JakhaniUdhampur 8 am to 1 pm.
No vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings.
Heavy Motor Vehicles would be allowed to move through Banihal-Qazigund tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday, the advisory said.