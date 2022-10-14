Srinagar-Jammu highway open

Ramban, Oct 14: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Friday.

However, the Traffic regulating authorities in Ramban informed that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places due to the livestock movement of nomads and breakdowns of 15 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.