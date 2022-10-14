Srinagar-Jammu highway open

Ramban, Oct 14: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Friday.
However, the Traffic regulating authorities in Ramban informed that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places due to the livestock movement of nomads and breakdowns of 15 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.
They said despite slow movement hundreds of vehicles have crossed Chenani-Nashri and Banihal Qazigund tunnels for their respective destinations till Friday evening.
They said Heavy Motor Vehicles mostly apple-laden trucks are still heading toward Jammu without any
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Friday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for six hours and 20 minutes at Dalwass Mehar, Kunfer Nullah, and Chenani- Nashri tunnel.
They said vehicular traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of 15 HMVs at various locations besides nomadic livestock movement between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway passing through the Ramban district.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Saturday.