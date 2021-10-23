Srinagar- Jammu highway remains open

Meanwhile traffic police headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Saturday in which they have advised commuters not to travel on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway without confirming the status of road from traffic control units Jammu Ramban and Srinagar in view of inclement weather warning issued by meteorological department. However, tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles ligh motor vehicles ( LMVs) shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Qazigund through newly constructed Banihal- Qazigund tunnel towards Jammu after the tail of trucks (up convoy) will crosses Banihal- Qazigund tunnel on Saturday morning.