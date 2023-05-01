Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open

Ramban, May 1: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Monday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Monday the highway remained blocked for five hours and 7 minutes.
They said highway remained blocked for four hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 35 minutes due to filing of potholes at Cafeteria, Ramban.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of two heavy Vehicles and on foot movement of movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed Nashri-Banihal sector of highway for their respective destinations.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur after two days are crossing the Nashri –Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Tuesday morning.