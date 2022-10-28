Srinagar-Jammu highway remains opens

However, the traffic authorities said the movement of traffic remained slow due to breakdown of four vehicles and due to three nomad groups, livestock movement on the highway at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.

They said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for 2 hour 57 minutes at Kunfer Nalla Chanderkote, Mehad Pulli , Wagon and at Chenani Nashri tunnel .