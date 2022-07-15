Srinagar-Jammu highway through for traffic after brief blockade

Banihal, July 15: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained open for traffic on Friday after a brief blockade due to rain and landslides at several places in Ramban-Banihal segment.
DSP Headquarters, Pradeep Sen told Greater Kashmir that the NH was closed in wee hours today at Cafeteria Morh and Pantiyal due to landslides and shooting of stones after intermittent rains in the area. He said the highway was restored later in morning. Besides routine travelers the Amarnath Yatris who were briefly stranded were allowed to move towards Kashmir valley.
A total number of 5461 pilgrims in 220 LMVs/ HMVs are part of today's Amarnath Yatra via Baltal and Pahalgam.
Meanwhile, a traffic police official said that the Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri (SSG) road has been closed in view of maintenance and repair of Zoji La axis.
However, traffic is plying smoothly on Mughal road.