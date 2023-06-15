Srinagar-Jammu highway | Vehicular traffic movement disrupted for 12 hours

Ramban, June 14: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was disrupted for more than 12 hours due to various reasons between Nashri and Banihal sectors on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24, hours up to 5 PM, Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 12 hours and 10 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 52 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani, Nashri tunnel, and for three hours and 25 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel.
They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 45 minutes at Hingni, Nachlana area between Ramsu and Banihal due overturning of the truck middle of the road and one hour and 7 minutes due to the rolling of stones from the hillock on Mehar- Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
The authorities added that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the single Lane Road stretch at Dalwass and other places and due to the breakdown of 12 heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway on Wednesday.
However, traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban informed Greater Kashmir despite disruption hundreds of light medium passenger vehicles crossed the Nashri- Banihal sector of the highway during the day.
They said heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies for the valley, Kashmir are still crossing the Nashri Ramban sector and are heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars, passenger light, and medium, vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side whereas heavy vehicles would be allowed from Qaziqund- Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on the highway Wednesday morning.