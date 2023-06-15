Srinagar-Jammu highway | Vehicular traffic movement disrupted for 12 hours

Traffic authorities said during the last 24, hours up to 5 PM, Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 12 hours and 10 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 52 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani, Nashri tunnel, and for three hours and 25 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel.

They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 45 minutes at Hingni, Nachlana area between Ramsu and Banihal due overturning of the truck middle of the road and one hour and 7 minutes due to the rolling of stones from the hillock on Mehar- Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.