Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | CS directs 2-way traffic for all vehicles upto 3 axles

During his visit, the Chief Secretary reiterated his direction to the Traffic Department for making the 66-km road stretch between Qazigund and Nashri tunnels two-way for both LMVs and HMVs which are below 4 axle, adding that HMVs which are above 4 axle shall ply only during the lean period as per laid out plan by the Traffic Department. This is expected to provide huge relief as this will put an end to forced halt at Qazigund and Ban toll plaza in future.

During the first leg of his tour, Chief Secretary inspected the progress of work on 2.3km Banihal Viaduct, which will bypass the Banihal town and facilitate smooth movement of traffic on the National Highway. He emphasised upon the NHAI to ensure that the work on the project is completed by December this year. He also passed standing instructions to NHAI to blacktop the link road towards Banihal Market, till the bypass is completed.