Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Landslides disrupt traffic movement near Ramban for several hours

Ramban, Aug 5: Landslides disrupted vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway for a few hours between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, ahead of Ramban on Friday morning after a brief spell of rain.
However ,later after improvement in weather the landslides was removed by the men and machinery of the contractor company of NHAI and traffic was resumed.
Traffic Officials said the rain that lashed early hours of Friday morning 4am triggered mud and landslide at Mehar, cafeteria Morh stretch blocked the highway for several hours.
However, the traffic movement was later resumed around 10-30am.
Official sources said, for the safety of pilgrims the scheduled convoy of Amarnath pilgrims who left Bhagwati Nagar Jammu for the two Yatra base camps Pahalgam and Baltal Kashmir has been stopped and diverted to SASB Yatri Niwas Chanderkote.
They said, after improvement in weather the contractor companies of NHAI have pressed its men and machinery for clearing the landslide and slush and cleared the Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch around 11am.
They said after reopening the road the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims which was halted for some time at Yatri Niwas was allowed to move towards Yatra base camp in Kashmir.
After clearing the Yatra vehicles, private cars, and passenger light motor vehicles were also allowed to move towards their respective destinations on the highway.
Till the filing of this report, Heavy Motor Vehicles released from Qazigund Kashmir are heading towards Jammu.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department Issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Srinagar Jammu National Highway will remain open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles and for the one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir, on Saturday.
They said heavy vehicles will be allowed to move after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Saturday.
The cut-off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles and private cars has been fixed 7-30 am to 11-30 am from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani (Udhampur) 8-30 am to 12-30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed 11-30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
They advised the operators of private cars and other passengers of Light Motor Vehicles to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Saturday afternoon.