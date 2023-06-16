Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban, June 16: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Friday.
However, the traffic movement remained slow due to damaged and narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Peera, Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, Ramban, Seri, Magarkote, and other places between Nashri and Banihal. Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway at a slow pace.
Traffic authorities said that on Friday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 6 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the narrow road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria besides due to the breakdown of HMVs.
The traffic authorities said the highway would remain open for two-way traffic of LMVs on Saturday. They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would also be allowed to proceed towards Kashmir from the Police Check Post, Jakhani, Udhampur.