Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

However, the traffic movement remained slow due to damaged and narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Peera, Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, Ramban, Seri, Magarkote, and other places between Nashri and Banihal. Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway at a slow pace.