Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

They said heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Ramban –Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway on Friday morning.