Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

M M PARVAIZ
Ramban, June 29: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.
However, traffic movement remained slow at several narrow roads stretches between Nashri and Banihal.
Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations till late Thursday evening.
They said heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Ramban –Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway on Friday morning.